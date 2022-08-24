Minnesota Twins (62-59, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Houston Astros looking to break a three-game road slide.

Houston has a 79-45 record overall and a 40-18 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.07 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has gone 27-31 on the road and 62-59 overall. The Twins have hit 144 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Wednesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 21 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 15-for-41 with seven doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .324 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 11-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 4-6, .230 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Cole Sands: day-to-day (arm), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.