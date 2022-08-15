THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Zack Greinke (4-7, 4.29) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.33)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.52) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (6-7, 4.26)

ROYALS UPDATE

The Royals (48-68), completed an 11-game homestand with a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday, ending Los Angeles' 12-game winning streak. It gave Kansas City a 7-4 record on the homestand and a 8-6 record this month. ... Former Twins OF Brent Rooker, who appeared in two games for San Diego in early July, went 2-for-3 in his debut for the Royals on Saturday. ... RHP Joel Payamps was placed on the family medical emergency/bereavement list on Saturday and RHP Carlos Hernandez was recalled from Omaha. ... Seven of the 13 position players on the active roster are rookies.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (58-55) return home after a 1-4 road trip to Southern California, one that dropped them from one game up to 2½ games behind Cleveland in the AL Central standings. Their only victory was 4-0 over the Angels on Friday behind six shutout innings from Mahle. ... Ryan is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two starts vs. the Royals. ... By going 0-for-2 Sunday, RF Max Kepler is 0-for-27 since coming off the injured list. ... These teams are meeting for the first time since late May, when they played seven games in a 10-day span. The Twins are 6-4 vs. the Royals, including 2-2 at Target Field. They meet again six times in September.