OAKLAND, Calif. — When the Twins opened the season's second half in Oakland Coliseum last July, "I really pushed to pitch in that series, and I'm glad I did," said Joe Ryan, who grew up in nearby Marin County.

Ryan pitched 5⅓ innings, gave up three runs and struck out seven before dozens of friends and family members. He also crossed off a lifelong goal.

"In high school, our division's championship game was here, so playing at the Coliseum was the Holy Grail. It was this big thing — 'Let's get to the Coliseum!'" Ryan said. "But I never got to."

And he never will again, not with the A's moving next year to Sacramento, and eventually Las Vegas. That urgency is why Trevor Larnach was so pleased, too, to find himself in the cleanup spot for Friday's series opener.

Larnach grew up in Pleasant Hill, about a half-hour's drive from Oakland, and had never played a professional game in the Bay Area. So Friday was a memory he'll carry for a long time.

"First time playing here. I came here in '22, but I was on the [injured list], watching the games and warming up," Larnach said. "There's a lot of family [here]. It's cool to see everybody and be back."

He even drove in a run with a first-inning ground out on Friday, and just missed a home run that died on the warming track in the fourth inning.

"I was hoping the ball got out when I hit that one to center," Larnach said, "but obviously no love here for me."

He and Ryan both have a lot of love for this ballpark, even though both grew up Giants fans. Each attended a game or two a year, dreaming of better days.

"My dad came here a lot. When it was the [1989] Battle of the Bay, Oakland and the Giants going crazy with each other, he was here watching those games in a packed house, sold out," Larnach said. "I would have loved to see this place get packed, but I feel like it could be loud and crazy. But it's been awhile."

One of Ryan's catchers in high school "was a huge A's fan, and his dad was too. Different people would be on that side, and it created a little bit of a rivalry there. And so it was fun," Ryan said. "We'd go to A's games — they were cheap. I love the green and gold. What's happening here, I feel bad for their fans."

Yes, their fans will be left behind when the A's move to Sacramento next season, and eventually to Las Vegas.

"I definitely feel like it's kind of sad. Three years in Sacramento, I feel for the players, too, because I've played over there, too," Larnach said. "It's not going to be the same at all."

Farmer finding his groove again

Kyle Farmer has had trouble getting more than a couple of plate appearances a week lately. On Saturday, he got two in one inning, getting hit by a pitch and singling in the second.

Still, Farmer said he's been feeling better at the plate after a three-hit game against the Rockies on June 12.

"When it gets to that point, you just kind of have a screw-it mentality and just go out there and do your best," said Farmer, whose .202 batting average marks the first time all season he's climbed above .200.

It's taken a toll, the utility infielder said.

"It's extremely hard. Getting older makes it tougher — I turn 34 in August," Farmer said. "There's a lot to say about getting more at-bats and getting more comfortable. But not being in there a lot, it's definitely hard. But it's my role now. I have to deal with it. Got to stay positive and keep going."

Etc.

• The Twins faced a lefthanded starter on Saturday, but Baldelli said that's not why Max Kepler, who suffered a stiff neck on Thursday, remained out of the lineup. "No, he was probably going to need another day no matter who was pitching today. But he's getting better."

• The Twins "may get to the point," Baldelli said, where they would consider skipping a Chris Paddack start, after he reported feeling a "dead arm" and threw at a lower velocity during Friday's start. "There's nothing acute going on here. We're going to take today, tomorrow, kind of see where we're at and see what we're also able to do to help him in between starts. "