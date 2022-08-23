Three-game series at Minute Maid Park

All games BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.95)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60 ERA) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72)

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Archer (2-6, 4.02 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Garcia (10-8, 4.09)

Twins update: They were 62-57 before closing out a four-game series against Texas at Target Field on Monday and trailed American League Central leader Cleveland by 1½ games. ... The Twins were swept by Houston in a three-game series — getting outscored 21-3 — in May at Target Field. The Twins had a nine-game home winning streak going into the series. ... SS Carlos Correa missed the series against his former team because of a finger injury. ... The Twins have recorded double-digit hit totals 48 times this season, tied with St. Louis for third-most in baseball, trailing Colorado (54) and Toronto (51).

Astros update: The American League West leaders, who were idle on Monday, have the league's best record at 78-45. They head home from the first losing road trip (3-4) of the season. ... Verlander no-hit the Twins for 7⅓ innings in the Astros' 5-0 victory on May 10. He allowed one hit in eight innings. ... Former Twin Ryan Pressly earned his 25th save (in 29 opportunities) on Sunday despite giving up two runs. ... 1B Yordan Alvarez returned to the lineup on Sunday — going 2-for-5 with two RBI — after leaving Friday's game because of shortness of breath. He was evaluated at a hospital and sat out Saturday.