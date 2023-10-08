Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

The lefthanded-hitting designated hitter belted a pair of home runs, a two-run shot off starter Bailey Ober and a solo homer for insurance off lefthanded reliever Caleb Thielbar.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Consecutive victories in home ALDS games for the Astros, who were 39-42 at home during the regular season.

2-for-22 Twins hitting in postseason play with runners in scoring position, including 1-for-12 on Saturday.

3 Home runs in his first three playoff games by Twins rookie Royce Lewis.