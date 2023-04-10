Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Chicago White Sox (4-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-3)

Minneapolis; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0); Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -111, White Sox -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .401 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Chicago went 81-81 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The White Sox pitching staff had a collective 3.96 ERA last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (side), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.