Chicago White Sox (43-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-41, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (3-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -156, White Sox +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Minnesota has a 26-19 record at home and a 49-41 record overall. The Twins have a 40-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 43-45 record overall and a 24-20 record on the road. The White Sox have gone 22-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 11 home runs while slugging .471. Luis Robert is 14-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.