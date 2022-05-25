Detroit Tigers (14-28, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (0-0, 2.57 ERA, .71 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -194, Tigers +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota is 27-16 overall and 15-8 in home games. The Twins have a 19-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 6-15 in road games and 14-28 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.59.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton is second on the Twins with 16 extra base hits (five doubles and 11 home runs). Gio Urshela is 10-for-28 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has six doubles, four home runs and nine RBI while hitting .178 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.