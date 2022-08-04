Toronto Blue Jays (58-46, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-49, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (11-5, 2.43 ERA, .99 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, Twins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Minnesota has a 55-49 record overall and a 29-23 record in home games. The Twins have gone 24-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Toronto has a 58-46 record overall and a 24-25 record on the road. The Blue Jays have gone 43-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 6-for-21 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 11-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: day-to-day (rib), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.