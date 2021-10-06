Rocco Baldelli will return for a fourth season as Twins' manager in 2022, and he'll have some new coaches in the dugout with him.

Hitting coach Edgar Varela and coach Kevin Morgan have been reassigned to the minor-league side of the organization, the Twins announced Wednesday. Both had extensive experience as minor-league instructors, Varela with the Pirates and Twins, and Morgan with the Mets and Twins, before being promoted to Baldelli's staff.

Varela was promoted to the majors in 2020, after two seasons as the Twins' field coordinator, to replace James Rowson. Morgan was added this spring to assist the major-league staff after the death in February of bench coach Mike Bell.

Duties and titles for Varela and Morgan will be announced later this fall, the team said.

The Twins also will seek to add a permanent bench coach, and must fill the role of advisor and catching instructor held by Bill Evers, who is retiring after more than four decades in baseball.

The remainder of the Twins' coaching staff will return in 2022, the team said.

Colina lost

The Texas Rangers have claimed righthanded reliever Edwar Colina off waivers, the Twins announced.

Colina, 24, faced four batters as a Twin in 2020, and three of them scored. Elbow surgery cost him all of 2021. He has pitched in only five innings above the Class AA level.