Cesar Tovar, one of five big leaguers ever to play all nine positions in a single game, is the perfect symbol of the Twins' Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The three new inductees, after all, epitomize versatility.

Tovar, who rotated around the diamond during a victory over the A's on Sept. 22, 1968, will be inducted into the Twins' hall in August along with longtime manager Ron Gardenhire and broadcaster Dan Gladden, the team announced on Thursday.

Tovar spent eight seasons with the Twins and drew MVP votes in five of them, and still rates among the top 15 Twins off all time in hits, singles, doubles, triples and stolen bases. The Venezuelan utility man, who regularly played left field, center field, and three infield positions in Minnesota, died in 1994 at age 54.

Gardenhire spent a season as a player in the Twins' organization, three seasons managing in their minor-league system, and 11 seasons as a major-league coach before managing the major-league team from 2002-2014, earning six AL Central titles in his 13 seasons.

And Gladden, who has served as the team's radio analyst for the past 21 seasons, also spent five years as a Twins outfielder, most memorably tagging up and scoring the championship-winning run in Minnesota's 1-0 victory in its Game 7 victory in the 1991 World Series. Gladden batted .268 in his 644-game Twins career, and was a member of both of the Twins' World Series championship teams in 1987 and 1991.

The trio will be honored during induction weekend Aug. 20-22, during a weekend series with the Rangers at Target Field. Tovar and Gladden, who join 2010 inductee Greg Gagne as the only Hall of Fame players ever chosen despite never being selected to an All-Star team, were elected by receiving at least 60 percent of the vote by a committee of baseball media members. Gardenhire was elected by a special veterans committee consisting of living Hall of Famers, Twins front office personnel and historians.

Gardenhire won 1,068 games as Twins manager, second in franchise history to his former boss, Tom Kelly, who won 1,140 in 16 years. He guided the Twins to a division series victory over Oakland in 2002, his first season at the helm, but never won another playoff series. Still, he reached the postseason six times in his first nine years as manager, the longest stretch of playoff appearances in team history.

Gardenhire was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2010, the Twins' first season in Target Field.

Gladden, 64, began his broadcasting career in 2000 alongside fellow Twins Hall of Fame members Herb Carneal and John Gordon, and became the full-time analyst upon Carneal's death in 2007. Only those two legendary announcers have called more Twins games on radio than Gladden.

Gladden's five seasons in uniform after being acquired in a trade with the Giants in 1986 were most memorable for his postseason exploits. Gladden had a hit in all seven games of the 1987 World Series against St. Louis, including a grand slam in Game 1. And he doubled to lead off the 10th inning of a scoreless Game 7 in 1991, eventually scoring the series-clinching run on Gene Larkin's one-out sacrifice fly.

Tovar led the AL in doubles (36) and triples (13) in 1970, and hits (204) in 1971, and helped lead the Twins to back-to-back AL West titles in 1969-70. He started more than 100 games at second base, third base and all three outfield positions during his career in Minnesota, batted .278, and stole 110 bases from 1968-70.