CLEVELAND — When the Twins and Guardians finished their series at Target Field last week, they were tied for first place in the American League Central.

But Cleveland was swept by the Red Sox and the Twins took two of three from Colorado to earn a two-game lead in the Central heading into a five games series, in four days, at Progressive Field.

Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Cleveland righthander Tristan McKenzie (4-5, 3.51).

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. (BSN). The teams are scheduled to play a split doubleheader on Tuesday.

Byron Buxton bats second and plays center for the Twins after helping the team to victory on Sunday.

The Twins officially announced the departure of pitching coach Wes Johnson on Monday morning.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gary Sanchez, DH

Nick Gordon, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Owen Miller, DH

Luke Maile, C

Myles Straw, CF