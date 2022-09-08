Three game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • Apple TV+, 830 AM: RHP Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9, 830 AM: RHP Triston McKenzie (9-11, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Archer (2-7, 4.47)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN, 830 AM: RHP Shane Bieber (9-8, 2.96 ERA) vs. TBA

Guardians update: The American League Central leaders (70-65) were idle on Thursday after winning two of three from the Royals in Kansas City. ... RHP James Karinchak hasn't allowed a run in 23 consecutive appearances (24⅔ innings). He is 1-0, with a 1.01 ERA. ... Mounds View High School graduate Sam Hentges is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 48 appearances after going 1-4 with a 6.68 ERA in 30 appearances as a rookie last season. ... RHP Zach Plesac broke his throwing hand punching the mound following a loss and is on the IL, as is starter Aaron Civale (forearm).

Twins update: The Twins return home after a seven-game road trip, which ended in New York on Thursday. ... The Twins and Guardians are meeting for the first time since a five-game series in Cleveland at the end of June. The Guardians lead the season series 6-5. The teams will play another five-game series in Cleveland Sept. 16-19. ... Carlos Correa hit his 150th career home run on Wednesday. ... Rookie Jose Miranda had a team-high 60 RBI going into Thursday's game. The last Twins rookie to lead the Twins in RBI was Kent Hrbek, who drove in 92 runs in 1982.