Three-game series at Oracle Park

All games on 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Friday, 9:15 p.m. • BSN: RHP Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Harrison (4-4, 4.24)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Fox: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.48) vs. RHP Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 4.40)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. • BSN: RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.18) vs. LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 7.85)

Twins update: The Twins (53-40) play their final series before the All-Star break, their first visit to San Francisco since 2017; they are 5-7 all-time at Oracle Park. The Twins, who will have their most victories at the All-Star break since 2019 — when they were 56-33 en route to finishing 101-61 — went 5-1 vs. the Giants at home over the past two seasons. Ryan, a San Francisco native, was the winning pitcher in the Twins' 7-1 victory in the series finale in May of 2023. … The Twins have homered in 28 consecutive games, tied with the 2023 Braves for the second-longest streak in major league history. The Yankees homered in 31 consecutive games in 2019. … The Twins are 16-8 in games against lefthanded starters. … IF Brooks Lee, a native of San Luis Obispo, Calif., will play his first regular-season game in his home state.

Giants update: The Giants (45-49) lost at home to Toronto 5-3 on Thursday, dropping two of three in the series. San Francisco is 9-15 in interleague games this season. … C Patrick Bailey, who is hitting .284, has a team-high 2.6 WAR according to FanGraphs, fourth best among MLB catchers. … 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (hamstring tightness) sat out Thursday but is expected to be in the lineup Friday. The former Twins player, who missed a month this season because of a left hamstring strain, is hitting .316 with a .450 on-base percentage. … Snell was activated from the injured list Tuesday and pitched five shutout innings vs. the Blue Jays. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA in six career starts vs. the Twins. … RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow inflammation), sidelined since June 21, and LHP Robbie Ray (elbow ligament replacement surgery), who made his eighth rehab start Tuesday, could be activated following the All-Star break.



