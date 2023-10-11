Introduction: Host Michael Rand still had the Twins on his mind even after Tuesday's special bonus episode and Wednesday night's planned bonus episode off of their home playoff games at Target Field. Their flaws were exposed in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to Houston. Can they overcome them a day later, or will it take until 2024 to address them?

10:00: The Wild are pressed so tight against the salary cap this season that they will enter the year with just 20 players on the active roster. Can they finesse another playoff season out of their current group? If they get back to the postseason, can they advance? Rand is joined by Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan to tackle those questions and more with the season set to begin Thursday.

34:00: KAT's quiet preseason continues.

