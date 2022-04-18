BOSTON — Rich Hill's father ran 37 Boston Marathons. Lloyd Hill Sr., a high school principal in nearby Quincy, Mass., passed away on Friday at age 94.

Fittingly, his son will start for the Red Sox this morning against the Twins (10:10 a.m., BSN) at Fenway Park on Patriots Day, the day the Boston Marathon is run.

Rich Hill, 42, is pitching for his hometown team again. He's been with the Red Sox four different times during his amazing major league journey, which included a stint with the Twins in 2020.

In 18 big league seasons, the lefthander (0-0, 6.23) has pitched for 11 different teams.

Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Twins.

After beating Boston on Friday, the Twins have lost twice and have the lowest batting average in the American League.

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Gio Urshela, 1B

Kyle Garlick, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, DH

Gilberto Celestino, CF

RED SOX LINEUP

Enrique Hernandez, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Travis Shaw, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF