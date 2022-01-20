MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will induct former manager Ron Gardenhire and former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team's Hall of Fame this summer.

The Twins announced Thursday that Gardenhire, Gladden and Tovar will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the team's Hall during separate ceremonies at Target Field before games on Aug. 20 and 21. This is the most inductees the Twins have had since the inaugural class in 2000.

Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14, going 1,068-1,039 for the second-most wins in club history — with six AL Central titles. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2010.

Gladden played five seasons as a leadoff hitter and left fielder from 1987-91, winning two World Series. He joined the team's radio broadcast crew in 2000 and has been the full-time analyst for the last 19 years. Gladden has the most postseason runs scored (17) in Twins history and is tied for first in postseason games played (24).

Gardenhire's first year on staff with the Twins was 1991, when they won the World Series. He was the third base coach next to Gladden when he went home with the winning run in Game 7.

Tovar, who died in 1994, played eight seasons for the Twins from 1965-72 and is third on the team's all-time list in stolen bases (186), seventh in triples (45) and 11th in hits (1,164). The native of Venezuela was a multi-positional player who in 1968 became the second player in major league history to play all nine positions in the same game.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB