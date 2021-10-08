The Twins cut six players from the 40-man roster Friday.

Outrighted and eligible now to become free agents are starting pitcher Andrew Albers and infielder Drew Maggi, along with relievers Kyle Barraclough, Nick Vincent, Ian Gibaut and Luke Farrell.

Although the team's 40-man roster now has only 34 players on it, the Twins have eight players on the 60-day injured list, some of whom eventually will have to be reinstated.

Maggi, 32, was called up late in the season by the Twins, but was sent back to St. Paul before he could make his major league debut. He has played 1,051 games in the minor leagues since 2010.

Albers, 36, pitched in five games for the Twins, starting three, and was 1-2 with a 7.58 ERA.

Farrell, 30, was in 20 games; Barraclough, 31, appeared in 10; Vincent, 35, seven; and Gibaut, 27, three.

The Twins 60-day injured list includes pitchers Taylor Rogers, Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe, Kenta Maeda, Cody Stashak and Randy Dobnak; and outfielders Kyle Garlick and Alex Kirilloff.