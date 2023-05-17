Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — Sonny Gray is the major league leader in ERA and will be on the mound today as the Twins and Dodgers play the rubber game of their series at 2:10 p.m. (BSN) at Dodger Stadium.

Gray is 4-0 with a 1.39 ERA. Dustin May (4-1, 2.68) will start for Los Angeles.

The Twins won 5-1 on Tuesday night after dropping Monday's opener 9-8 in 12 innings.

The victory was the first for the Twins at Dodger Stadium since June 11, 2005 (6,549 days). They had lost eight in a row at Chavez Ravine.

TWINS LINEUP

Joey Gallo, RF

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Nick Gordon, CF

Willi Castro, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts, RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

Jason Heyward, DH

Miguel Vargas, 2B

James Outman, CF

Chris Taylor, SS

Trayce Thompson, LF