Introduction: If you watched the 2022 Vikings season — or the recent Netflix documentary "Quarterback" — you saw Kirk Cousins repeatedly getting hit. Much of the pressure came from a weak interior of the Vikings offensive line, something the team might be looking to correct after hosting free agent guard Dalton Risner this week.

6:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins host Michael Rand after an uneventful but newsworthy trade deadline came and passed Tuesday. The Twins did virtually nothing this season, even though they sit in first place, and one can't help but wonder if it will cost them down the road. Miller will explain their rationale and add context to some concerning injuries.

33:00: Anthony Edwards is trying something new.

