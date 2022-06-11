One word to describe Devin Smeltzer: Intense.

The pitcher is determined to establish himself in the major leagues, but injuries since he debuted in 2019 have made that tough. He thought he'd done enough to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this season after a run-less spring camp, only to find himself back in Class AAA.

The Twins, meanwhile, began the year with a six-man rotation — plus another starter pitching out of the bullpen — only to have injuries and COVID-19 plague the bunch for the past two months. And Smeltzer was the first player to call to fill in for those absences.

In six MLB starts this year, Smeltzer has a 3-0 record and a 2.38 ERA.

But there might not be a place for Smeltzer in the near future. Sonny Gray (right pectoral strain) and Joe Ryan (COVID) should both reclaim spots likely Tuesday or Wednesday in Seattle. Josh Winder has one more rehab start planned for his right shoulder impingement before he returns as well. And along with Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer, the Twins would have to run a six-man rotation to keep Smeltzer in the mix.

"Right now, Devin's not going anywhere," is how Twins manager Rocco Baldelli explained it. "He's lined up to pitch. When looking at the schedule, we look at it a ways off. We know that we have to change those thoughts sometimes. But he's penciled in there going forward right now."

Gordon hobbled

Utility player Nick Gordon was visibly hurting in his final at-bat during Saturday's 6-5 victory over Tampa Bay, wincing as he whiffed on a big swing. He stayed in the game and even smacked a base hit, but Byron Buxton came in to pinch run for Gordon in that eighth inning despite it being Buxton's planned day off. Carlos Correa also had a planned day to rest.

Baldelli said after the game Gordon has been dealing with lower-hamstring/back knee tightness in his right leg for some time and pushed through pain to play.

"He had a tough time swinging and a very tough time moving," Baldelli said. "… He was able to get through that game on a day we needed him to play, on a day when we [sat] Correa and Buck, and we're really trying to get Gio [Urshela] a day off his feet. So that was great that he could do that."

Baldelli wasn't sure the extent of the injury or if it would require any IL time, saying it would depend on the trainers' assessments in the coming days.

Roster moves

To account for Chi Chi Gonzalez coming up from Class AAA to start for the Twins on Saturday, the Twins optioned reliever Yennier Cano back to St. Paul to make room on the active roster. They also placed shortstop Royce Lewis on the 60-day injured list as the top prospect prepares to have his second right knee surgery for a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament.

After the game, the Twins designated Gonzalez for assignment. They will make a corresponding move ahead of Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay, likely a fresh pitcher.

"Yeah, it's do or die," Gonzalez said of coming up to pitch knowing he probably wouldn't remain with the Twins. "I don't have any more options. So now it's designation. … So now I've got to start that process. It's never happened to me in season. So I don't know the process of it other than talking to other guys."

Reliever Juan Minaya also cleared waivers Saturday and is back with the Saints.

Married mascots

The main event of between-inning entertainment at Target Field is undoubtedly the mascot race, and Saturday's had an added dose of intrigue, though no one likely noticed.

Beneath Babe the Blue Ox, Gracie Gray Duck, Bullseye the Dog and Louie the Loon were none other than Allie LaForce, Hannah Suggs, Jordyn Pagan and Daniella Correa, whose husbands are all part of the Twins.

Jordyn and Daniella are the better halves to reliever Emilio Pagan and shortstop Carlos Correa. Reliever Joe Smith is married to LaForce, an NBA and NCAA basketball TV sideline reporter. And Colby Suggs, Hannah's spouse, is the Twins' run prevention coordinator.

Daniella Correa said after the game that Twins community relations manager Sondra Ciesielski asked if any of the team's family members wanted to participate, and Correa was the first to enthusiastically join. Unfortunately, she came in last, with former college softball player Jordyn Pagan taking the W as Target's English bull terrier.