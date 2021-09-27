Three-game series at Target Field

All games at 6:40 p.m., BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday: TBA vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.10)

Wednesday: RHP Michael Pineda (8-8, 3.73 ERA) vs. RHP Casey Mize (7-8, 3.63)

Thursday: RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.13)

TWINS UPDATE

After an off day Monday, the Twins (69-87) play their final three home games of the season against the Tigers. The Twins, who have won the season series with Detroit in each of the past four seasons, lead the season series 9-7. ... The teams have met in just one game since Aug. 1 — the Twins defeated the Tigers 3-2 at Detroit on Aug. 30 in a makeup of a July 16 postponement. ... The Twins are 33-37 against AL Central teams. ... RF Max Kepler is 8-for-16 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his past five games. ... Ryan — who last pitched Wednesday against the Cubs, when he struck out seven batters in a row and 11 overall – is making his first start at home since he was hit in the hand by a line drive against Cleveland on Sept. 14.

TIGERS UPDATE

The Tigers (75-81), who lost two of three to the Royals at home over the weekend, closed out their home schedule on Monday by losing to the Chicago White Sox 8-7 in a makeup game. The Tigers are 14-9 in September and 35-30 since the All-Star break. ... The Tigers, who are 28-42 against AL Central teams, close out the season with three games against the White Sox in Chicago. ... DH Miguel Cabrera has 2,986 career hits after going 2-for-4 on Monday. ... Former Twin Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs. Former Twin Jonathan Schoop hit his 21st home run Monday. ... OF Victor Reyes (right groin strain) was placed on the injured list Sunday. LHP Miguel Del Pozo, who has been in the COVID-19 protocols, has started a rehab assignment with Toledo and could rejoin the Tigers this week.

JOEL RIPPEL