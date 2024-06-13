As the Twins aim for more consistency with their offense, they demoted slumping hitter Alex Kirilloff to Class AAA St. Paul on Thursday and promoted utilityman Austin Martin.

Kirilloff joins Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner in AAA after the three young hitters struggled this season. Since May 3, Kirilloff was batting .135 with three homers, two doubles and 10 RBI in 82 plate appearances with 26 strikeouts.

The Twins shifted the 26-year-old Kirilloff into left field more often after Wallner was sent to the minor leagues, particularly with Jose Miranda and Carlos Santana sharing time at first base. After Thursday's roster move, the Twins have only two lefthanded hitters on their active roster, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach, along with two switch hitters, Santana and Willi Castro.

Martin, 25, returned for his third stint in the major leagues where he's hit .224 with seven doubles, one homer and six RBI in 83 plate appearances. He's been one of the hotter hitters in St. Paul over the last few weeks, delivering a .449 on-base percentage with two extra-base hits, eight RBI, 13 runs and 18 walks compared to five strikeouts.