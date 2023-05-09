Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts the show with the NBA playoffs and two very different thoughts off of Monday's games. He watched the Heat take down the Knicks to take a 3-1 series lead and wondered, as he wrote Monday, whether a Knicks exit could stir up a Karl-Anthony Towns trade market. The nightcap was just a chance to marvel as two aging legends, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, try to will OK teams into the Western Conference Finals.

9:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand with a bunch of interesting news and tidbits, including: Carlos Correa helping to convince Byron Buxton to be a full-time DH; Royce Lewis is ahead of schedule on his injury rehab; with many Twins slumping, who is a candidate to break out and who should we be worried about? And just how exceptional is this Twins starting pitching?

32:00: Emanuel Reynoso is back with Minnesota United, but what will that mean?

