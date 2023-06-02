Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the latest Lynx loss, which dropped them to 0-6, and the mounting frustration expressed afterward by head coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve.

6:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand after spending a lot of time in Houston — some of it in bankruptcy court — to unpack all that is going on with the Twins. A judge ruled Thursday that Diamond Sports must pay the Twins' $54.8 million 2023 rights fees in full. That could lead to a termination of the contract in the middle of this season, which would cause MLB to take over production and distribution of games. Miller also talks through the Twins' recent stretch of good play and their Thursday injuries.

33:00: We learned a plain truth in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

