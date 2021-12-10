After three seasons of waving Twins runners around third base, Tony Diaz is following them into the dugout.

Diaz, a base coach for two different Twins managers, is shifting to a job as assistant bench coach in 2022. Diaz will keep his duties as the Twins' infield coach.

Tommy Watkins, a former Twins infielder, minor-league manager and first base coach since 2019, will move to third base next spring. Watkins also coaches Twins outfielders.

The moves open a spot for former Angels, Astros and Rays catcher Hank Conger, who was hired Friday to serve as first base coach for manager Rocco Baldelli next season, and also coach the team's catchers. Conger replaces Bill Evers, who worked with Twins' catchers for each of Baldelli's three seasons of managers before retiring at the end of the 2021 season.

In addition to Conger, the Twins on Friday promoted Class AA pitching coach Luis Ramirez to Baldelli's staff as assistant pitching coach, his first major-league assignment. Ramirez, 48, has worked 15 seasons in the Twins' organization, including nine as pitching coach at Class A Fort Myers.

Conger, 33, played in seven major-league seasons before retiring from the game after the 2017 season. A former first-round pick out of Huntington Beach High School, Conger was known as a defensive specialist, making his big-league debut with the Angels at age 22 in 2011. Conger hit .221 in his big-league career, with 31 home runs in 373 total games.