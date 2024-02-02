Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins claimed right-hander Daniel Duarte off waivers Friday from the Texas Rangers, who had acquired the reliever just last month in a cash trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 27-year-old Duarte had a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances with a .211 opponent batting average spanning five stints for the Reds last season. He also had a 3.34 ERA in 32 appearances for Triple-A Louisville.

Originally signed by the Rangers out of Mexico in 2013, Duarte missed most of the 2022 season with an elbow injury and finished 2023 on the injured list with shoulder trouble.

To make room for Duarte on their 40-man roster, the Twins designated right-hander Ryan Jensen for assignment. Jensen was claimed off waivers from the Miami Marlins last month.

