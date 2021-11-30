Trevor Megill, a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who debuted in 2021 for the Cubs, has been claimed off waivers by the Twins.

Megill's fastball averaged 96.3 mph during his rookie season, explaining his 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings during his rookie season. The 27-year-old Californian appeared in 28 games in four separate stints for the Cubs, posting an 8.37 ERA that was inflated by a disastrous six-run, zero-out appearance against the Brewers. He's quite a presence on the mound, standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 250.

To make room for the newcomer, Jake Cave was assigned outright to Class AAA St. Paul. Cave signed a one-year contract for $800,000 earlier this month, keeping him in the organization as outfield depth.

Cave, acquired in a spring 2018 trade with the Yankees, has spent four seasons as the Twins' fourth outfielder, but his 2021 season — a .189 average and .541 on-base-plus-slugging — was his worst. The Twins decided to keep the 28-year-old Virginian, though their signing of Byron Buxton to a long-term contract this week likely cost Cave his roster spot.