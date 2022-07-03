THREE-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.71 ERA) vs. RHP Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08) vs. RHP Michael Kopech (2-5, 2.78)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.50)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (45-37) make their first visit of the season to Guaranteed Rate Field. They swept a three-game series from the White Sox at Target Field April 22-24. Byron Buxton's three-run, 10th-inning homer off closer Liam Hendriks capped that series with a 5-3 walkoff victory that sent the Twins into first place in the AL Central, and they have remained there ever since. The Twins face Chicago 16 times over their final 80 games. … Twins starting pitchers are 6-3 with a 2.51 ERA over the past 16 games.

WHITE SOX UPDATE

The White Sox (38-39) return home after winning four of six on a West Coast road trip. They completed a three-game sweep of the Giants in San Francisco with a 13-4 victory on Sunday. The White Sox started the trip by losing two of three to the Angels in Anaheim. … Cueto is 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA (two earned runs in 20 innings) and 21 strikeouts in three career starts against the Twins. … RHP Hendriks (right forearm strain) is expected to be activated Monday. … OF Eloy Jimenez (torn right hamstring) could be activated from the 60-day injured list this week. ... The White Sox won eight of 10 from the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field last year, outscoring the Twins 72-45.