The Twins emerged from the All-Star break hoping some nagging injuries would be healed, but in the case of two key players, they aren't.

Carlos Correa, who missed the All-Star Game in Texas because of plantar fasciitis, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday before the Twins started a two-game series with the Brewers. The veteran shortstop, among the American League's leading hitters at .308, has been bothered by nagging pain in his right heel.

Starting pitcher Chris Paddack has a right forearm strain and goes on the 15-day IL. He had already missed time this season because of shoulder soreness. The 28-year-old is 5-3 with a 4.99 ERA.

Austin Martin and Edouard Julien will replace Correa and Paddack on the roster.

Utility man Martin comes off the 10-day IL (right oblique). He is hitting .265 with one home run in 47 games.

Second baseman Julien, who was sent to Class AAA earlier this season, was called up from St. Paul, where he also struggled until recently. He hit .233 in 35 games for the Saints after hitting .207 with seven home runs in 58 games for the Twins.











