After four consecutive walkoff games — with the past two against the Orioles being victories — the Twins avoided late-inning drama Sunday.

The Twins lost 3-1 to Baltimore at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 24,424. Starter Devin Smeltzer gave up three home runs — including two back-to-back in the sixth inning — to prevent the Twins' three-game sweep of the Orioles.

The Twins are 45-37 are still atop the American League Central, while Baltimore is 36-44 and at the bottom of the East division.

Smeltzer (4-2) gave up six hits through his six innings but held the Orioles scoreless until the fifth, when Rougned Odor lead off with a home run. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle then began the sixth with two solo homers.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (7-4) held the Twins hitless until the fifth inning and didn't allow a run until the sixth, his final inning, on Jorge Polanco's RBI single.

The Twins had a chance to walkoff again, down two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Dillon Tate earned his second save with a one-two-three inning, including two strikeouts.