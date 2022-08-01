Aaron Sanchez has been called up from the St. Paul Saints and will start for the Twins against Detroit tonight at Target Field. Sanchez was 3-1 with a 4.26 ERA in eight starts for the Saints after beginning the season with the Washington Nationals.

In addition, third baseman Gio Urshela has been reinstated from the Paternity List.

The Twins have placed outfielder Gilberto Celestino on the Paternity List and sent pitcher Yannier Cano back to St. Paul after he made one appearance for Minnesota during his most recent call-up.

To make a spot for Sanchez on the 40-man roster, the Twins have designated catcher Jose Godoy for release or assignment.

Sanchez has a 38-37 record over eight seasons with four major-league teams. He was 3-3 with an 8.33 ERA in seven starts for the Nationals before being let go.

In 2016, Sanchez was 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 starts for Toronto, where he was named to the All-Star game and finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting.