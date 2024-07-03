Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Brooks Lee is supposed to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 13.

He might have a good excuse to get out of that game.

The Twins called up their 2022 first-round pick (eighth overall) on Wednesday after Royce Lewis went on the 10-day injured list because of a right adductor strain.

Lee will wear No. 72, play third base and bat eighth tonight against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field.

Lewis has played in only 24 games this season, hitting 10 home runs, after sitting out 58 games because of a quad strain.

He injured himself in Tuesday night's victory over the Tigers and will be out at least through the All-Star break, Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said.

Lee, 23, hit .292 with 27 home runs in 186 games in the minor leagues. With the Class AAA St. Paul Saints this season, Lee is hitting .329 with seven homers and a 1.029 OPS.

To make room for Lee on the 40-man roster, reliever Brock Stewart (right shoulder tendinitis) was moved to the 60-day IL.



