Byron Buxton will return to the Twins lineup tonight as they open a four-game series against the Tigers at Target Field.

Buxton was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the team. He has been sidelined since he was hit in the ribs by a pitch on June 6 against Cleveland.

The 2022 American League All-Star is hitting .220 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI this season.

Outfielder Trevor Larnach was sent to St. Paul to make room for Buxton. In 47 games for the Twins this season, Larnach is hitting .211 with six home runs and 31 RBI.

Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA) starts for the Twins tonight against Detroit lefthander Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.55).

The Twins are coming off a two-game sweep of the Brewers at Target Field, while the Tigers have lost 11 of their past 12 games. They are seven back of the first-place Twins in the American League Central.