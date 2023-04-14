Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (9-4, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-5, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -183, Twins +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 8-5 overall and 4-3 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.37 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Minnesota is 9-4 overall and 5-2 in road games. The Twins have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 2.46.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (quadricep), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.