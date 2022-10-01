Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (77-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-93, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (3-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0.

Detroit has a 62-93 record overall and a 32-46 record at home. The Tigers are 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has gone 31-45 in road games and 77-80 overall. The Twins have a 49-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Twins are ahead 11-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 16 home runs while slugging .393. Harold Castro is 12-for-27 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez is 10th on the Twins with a .315 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 48 walks and 49 RBI. Gio Urshela is 15-for-36 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sandy Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

