ATLANTA – In a matchup between two first-place clubs, the Twins showed how large the gap is between them and one of the elite teams in the league.

The Twins were swept in the three-game series at Truist Park after Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta, the National League's best team. It was the first time the Twins were swept in a series since they faced the Rays earlier this month, the team with the best record in the American League.

Atlanta wasn't necessarily at its sharpest throughout the three-game series, but it was enough to beat a Twins team that totaled three runs in the three games. The Twins were shut out for the sixth time this year Wednesday and held to four hits.

Kenta Maeda, making his second start since returning from the injured list, pitched well against a potent Atlanta lineup. He drew swings and misses with his fastball, splitter and slider, and primarily worked ahead in counts.

Maeda issued a leadoff walk to his first batter, Ronald Acuña Jr., who scored on a double from Matt Olson. Maeda had to throw four more pitches in the first inning because Joey Gallo dropped a fly ball in foul territory before facing Olson. In the fourth inning, Acuña shot a ground ball past shortstop Kyle Farmer to allow Michael Harris III to advance from first to third on a single. Harris scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Twins, meanwhile, squandered some prime offensive opportunities and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They went hitless in 18 at-bats with runners on second or third in their last two games.

Byron Buxton hooked a double down the left field line to begin the fourth inning. After Buxton advanced to third on a flyout, he dashed to the plate when Kyle Farmer hit a ground ball to third base. Running on contact didn't work and Buxton was thrown out by Austin Riley, the ball arriving to the catcher before Buxton began his slide.

In the fifth inning, the Twins had two runners on base and no outs. Lefthanded starter Kolby Allard, who was activated from the 60-day injured list for his first outing of the season, struck out Michael A. Taylor on three pitches and struck out Joey Gallo in an eight-pitch at-bat with an elevated fastball. Reliever Kirby Yates replaced Allard with two outs and struck out Donovan Solano on a full-count fastball.

Willi Castro hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning and moved to second base with one out. When Castro attempted to steal third, Christian Vázquez lined out to center and Castro was doubled off second base.

Allard, who hadn't started an MLB game since Sept. 4, 2021 because he pitched out of the bullpen for the Rangers last year, struck out eight batters in 4⅔ innings. He received an ovation from the crowd of 38,260 when he left the game.

Twins hitters finished with 14 strikeouts as they dropped two games below .500 to match their low point of the season.