Introduction: Host Michael Rand can see some of the logic in the Twins' approach to this offseason — largely stand pat while hoping for improved health with a new head trainer — but he can more easily see the flaws. Even with decent health in 2023, Rand envisions a team that doesn't look to be much better than .500, and he sees a plan that is by default more than anything else. If Derek Falvey and co. aren't correct about their assessment, there almost certainly will be bigger moves ahead.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review of Kirk Cousins' play during the Vikings' 29-22 win over the Bears. Cousins has been clutch so far this season, leading three fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives in their 4-1 start. And some of his success has come from gaining more freedom to make decisions.

22:00: The takeaway from Vikings poetry — enjoy the winning while it's happening.

35:00: Another NFL game, another questionable roughing the passer penalty.

