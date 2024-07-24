Max Kepler matched Kirby Puckett and Harmon Killebrew for the most walk-off plate appearances in Twins history Wednesday. All it required was a broken-bat ground ball up the middle.

The Twins earned a comeback 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to cap their three-game series at Target Field.

With the score tied in the ninth inning, Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch from Phillies lefty Gregory Soto to lead off the ninth inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third when Austin Martin dropped a sacrifice bunt.

That set the stage for Kepler, who hit a slow roller up the middle, easily scoring Larnach. It was Kepler's 11th career walk-off plate appearance.

Carlos Santana tied the game in the seventh inning when he gave the Twins their first hit with a runner in scoring position. Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering gifted the Twins the bases loaded after he issued two walks and he hit Byron Buxton with a pitch. Buxton was removed the next inning because of a forearm contusion.

A run scored when Kepler beat out a potential double play ground ball. Then Santana lifted a game-tying, two-run double off All-Star reliever Matt Strahm, a fly ball that Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh missed in front of the wall. Santana clapped toward his teammates as the announced crowd of 33,813 erupted.

The Twins were hitless in their first six at-bats with a runner on second or third base. They loaded the bases in the sixth inning after a two-out double from Santana and two walks, but Nola struck out Brooks Lee with a 94-mph fastball out of the strike zone.

BOXSCORE: Twins 5, Philadelphia 4

Kepler hit a one-out triple in the fourth inning, but he didn't advance. Edouard Julien and Willi Castro hit back-to-back singles in the fifth inning, putting runners on the corners, but Larnach grounded into an inning-ending double play.

For all the trouble the Twins have against the top teams in the majors — they're 4-20 against the six teams with better records — much of it stems from their lack of clutch hits. In the 24 games, they are hitting .137 with runners in scoring position (26-for-190).

The Twins opted to use Steven Okert as an opener in front of an inexperienced starting pitcher, David Festa, because the Phillies have two lefthanded hitters — Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper — fixed atop their lineup. Festa saved it from being a disaster.

Okert issued a five-pitch walk to Schwarber to open the game, then surrendered an opposite-field single to Trea Turner. After Turner stole second base, and Harper fouled out, Festa inherited two runners in scoring position. Fortunately for the Twins, Festa looked his most comfortable in the toughest situations.

Festa struck out Alec Bohm and Marsh on called third strikes to pitch out of the first-inning jam. After the Phillies loaded the bases in the second inning with the help of two walks, Festa again escaped with back-to-back strikeouts.

Turner hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, crushing an elevated 95-mph fastball, but it was a solid outing from Festa, who yielded one run and struck out seven in 4⅓ innings.

Combine Festa's outing with Simeon Woods Richardson and Bailey Ober in the previous two games, and the Twins had one of their best-pitched series against the top team in the majors. The three pitchers combined to give up three runs in 17⅓ innings (1.56 ERA) with 16 strikeouts.

The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning after Caleb Thielbar surrendered three singles, including a two-run, two-out hit to Schwarber. Nick Castellanos added a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning against Brock Stewart, but Cole Sands and Jhoan Duran retired all six batters they faced in the final two innings.