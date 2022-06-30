Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 5.14 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.20)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.94) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.17)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23) vs. LHP Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86)

Orioles update: At 35-42, they wrap up a 10-game, 11-day road trip — matching their longest of the season — with the visit to Target Field. Despite losing two of three in Seattle, the Orioles are 4-3 on this road trip and were 14-12 in June — their first winning month since August 2017. The Orioles have turned 71 double plays — the third most in the majors through Wednesday behind St. Louis (85) and Colorado (74) ... RHP Kyle Bradish (shoulder inflammation) has resumed throwing and is eligible to return from the injured list on July 6. ... IF Ramon Urias (left oblique strain) could return to the lineup soon.

Twins update: The loss in Cleveland on Thursday left the Twins (43-36) with a June record of 13-15. The Twins were 18-12 in May. ... The Twins and Orioles played a four-game series in Baltimore in the first week of May, with the Twins winning the first two games and the Orioles winning the last two to earn a split. ... Alex Kirilloff is hitting .295 with 12 RBI in 13 games since being recalled June 17. ... Jose Miranda batted .306 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 23 games in June.