Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the news that the Twins might soon be back on Comcast, at least according to a progress report given by an attorney for Diamond Sports. Rand's sense is that if Bally Sports North returns to Comcast, however, it will be on a higher pricing tier and that Twins fans will have to pay more than before. The bigger question remains: What will be the Twins' local TV solution in 2025 and beyond? Plus another Max Kepler walk-off, a key Vikings injury on the first day of camp and Jordan Addison's first comments since his arrest.

16:00: Mike Wierzbicki, a senior associate AD with the Gophers, talks to Rand about a special triumph for Minnesota. The Gophers were one of just two schools in the country to have players selected in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB drafts this year.

29:00: You might have missed it, but the Olympics started.

