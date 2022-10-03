THREE-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (2-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Johnny Cueto (7-10, 3.39)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00)

Wednesday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71) vs. RHP Davis Martin (3-5, 3.65)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (77-82) fell to 31-47 on the road this season after a 5-2 loss at Detroit on Sunday. ... The Twins, who spent 108 days in first place this season, are 38-35 against AL Central rivals. They are 9-7 against the White Sox this season after winning two of three from the White Sox at Target Field last week. They are 3-3 in Chicago. ... Luis Arraez, who leads the AL with a .315 batting average, is hitting .371 (26-for-70) in 16 games against the White Sox this season.

WHITE SOX UPDATE

According to reports, the White Sox (79-80) are expected to announce the retirement of manager Tony La Russa on Monday. La Russa, who turns 78 Tuesday, has been on a medical leave since Aug. 30. He is the second-winningest manager in MLB history. ... They are 16-15 under interim manager Miguel Cairo. ... The White Sox are coming home from a 3-3 road trip that ended with a 2-1 victory over NL wild card San Diego on Sunday. They are 35-43 at home this season.