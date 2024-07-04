Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Shawn Dubin (1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (8-6, 4.88)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Hunter Brown (6-5, 4.07) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.21)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 6.13) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.52)

Houston update: The Astros (45-42) finish up a 10-game road trip after having won two of three from the New York Mets and three of four from Toronto. After starting the season 7-19, the Astros are 38-23, and since June 19 they are 12-2, pulling from 10 games back of the AL West to only two behind Seattle. ... 2B Jose Altuve (.308) and DH Yordan Alvarez (.302) were named AL All-Star starters Wednesday. Alvarez was 6-for-12 with three home runs and eight RBI in the series against the Blue Jays; on Thursday he reached four times, walking twice and twice getting hit by a pitch. ... RHP Justin Verlander (neck stiffness), out since June 16, has resumed activities but is unlikely to be activated until after the All-Star Game. ... C Victor Caratini (left hip flexor strain), sidelined since June 20, could begin a rehab assignment next week.

Twins update: The Twins (49-38) improved to 17-9-2 in series play this season with Thursday's 12-3 victory over Detroit. That also pushed their record to 25-17 at home. ... The Twins are 18-5 vs. the AL West, including winning two of three in Houston a month ago. ... The Twins have homered in a club-record 22 consecutive games, tying Baltimore for the longest streak (June 1-23) in the majors this season. ... CF Byron Buxton is hitting .342 with five home runs and 18 RBI in his past 21 games. ... 3B Royce Lewis (right adductor strain) and RHP Chris Paddack (right arm fatigue) are expected to return in mid-July. A return date for 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (back) remains to be determined.