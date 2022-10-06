Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a moment to appreciate Luis Arraez, 2022 AL batting champion, and what it means to hit for a high average during an era that values power over all else. There is still value in hitters like Arraez, who make pitchers work hardest during high-leverage at-bats — and get results like Arraez does in the clutch.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for a big-picture look at the Twins. He offers a few solutions for how to fix things going forward, including an overhaul of the approach to the medical staff.

22:00: Minnesota United beat writer Jerry Zgoda checks in with a report on a team that is collapsing as much as the Twins. The difference: The Loons still have a chance Sunday to make the playoffs.

