Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

Minneapolis; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (0-0); Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners in the season opener.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games a season ago. The Twins batted .241 as a team in the 2021 season with a .737 OPS.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Mariners averaged 7.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .226.

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.