Minnesota Twins (10-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84 ERA, .63 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Red Sox: Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins come into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox as losers of three in a row.

Boston has a 9-9 record overall and a 6-5 record at home. The Red Sox are 7-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has gone 6-5 in road games and 10-7 overall. The Twins have a 6-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo is fifth on the Red Sox with a .348 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and seven RBI. Verdugo is 12-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has a double, a triple and a home run for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (hamstring), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.