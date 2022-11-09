Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins have promoted Derek Shomon to their major league coaching staff as assistant hitting coach.

Shomon, 32, was hitting coach at Class AA Wichita last season. He joins co-hitting coaches David Popkins and Rudy Hernandez with the big club.

Shomon's first year in the Twins organization came as hitting coach for Class A Fort Myers in 2021 after he previously coached in independent baseball.

Alex Hassan earned a front-office promotion, moving from director of player development to vice president for hitting development and procurement.

Drew MacPhail will be the new director of player development, as the son of former Twins GM Andy MacPhail moves up from an assistant role in the department.

Also promoted were Brian Maloney, to director of minor league and high performance operations; and Amanda Daley, to director of player education.

Run creation coordinator Frankie Padulo will transition to the front office as an another assistant director of player development.

The Twins also announced they would unveil their new uniforms and trademarks on Nov. 18 at Mall of America.