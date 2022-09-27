The Twins and White Sox open a three-game series tonight at Target Field, with both teams reeling and falling hopelessly out of the American League Central race over the past weeks.

Bailey Ober (1-3, 3.71 ERA) starts for the Twins against ex-Twin Lance Lynn (7-6, 4.02). First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. (BSN).

Before the game, the Twins reinstated catcher Ryan Jeffers from his rehab assignment. He missed the past 62 games because of surgery on his right thumb. He has seven home runs and 25 RBI in 60 games for the Twins, and was 8-for-35 in his rehab stint in St. Paul.

Catcher Sandy Leon is out for the rest of the season. He'll have right knee meniscus surgery after playing in 25 games, where he was 10-for-56 with four RBI.

Luis Arraez, chasing the AL batting title, leads off for the Twins. He's hitting .313, trailing New York's Aaron Judge (.314) and tied with Boston's Xander Bogaerts with nine games remaining.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Nick Gordon, 2B

Jose Miranda, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jake Cave, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Matt Wallner, RF

Mark Contreras, CF