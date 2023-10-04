Introduction: The Twins' 18-game postseason losing streak, the longest in North American history, is now a thing of the past. After a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Wild Card series, the Twins are in the driver's seat in a series for a change. Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III, who witnessed all 18 losses, breaks it down with host Michael Rand — everything from the Royce Lewis home runs to the big defensive plays to big pitching moments.

17:00: Chris Hanel, who made a nearly two-hour documentary about the astronomical odds of the losing streak, joins Rand after the victory. He cried tears of joy Tuesday, and now Hanel might finally be able to eat something. His catharsis is similar to that of other Twins fans.

