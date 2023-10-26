Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The writers couldn't be hotter and their topics couldn't be more timely at the panel discussion "Navigating Worlds."

Ty Chapman, Art Coulson, Anika Fajardo, Shannon Gibney and Kao Kalia Yang — members of MN BIPOC Kidlit Creators, a local collective that connects people of color who write and illustrate children's books — will gather at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 to discuss their efforts to increase representation in children's literature.

They'll also address challenges in today's social and publishing climate, with books being banned and writers silenced.

"Navigating Worlds" will take place at St. Paul's East Side Freedom Library. It's free, but registration is required at eastsidefreedomlibrary.org because space is limited. The event also will be streamed; register to get the Zoom link.